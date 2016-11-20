TOPICS

transport accident

railway accident

Two children were pulled out alive from an overturned bogie of the Indore-Patna Express here, offering a glimmer of hope to rescuers looking for survivors among the heaps of metal and scattered baggage.

The two boys aged six and seven were pulled out from the S3 bogie of the train, police officials said.

A woman, probably the mother of the boys, was found dead near them, they said.

Two girls are also trapped in another smashed coach, AK Singh, NDRF Commandant said.

“There is another coach which is smashed and two girls are still trapped inside it. We can’t use cranes to pull them out. But I want to assure you that they will be rescued. After that, we will execute a search operation to find the bodies before closing the operation,” he said.

Singh said crowd management was posing a big problem.

A large crowd has gathered at the spot and is posing as an obstruction, he said.

RELATED NEWS

Indore-Patna Express derails in Kanpur; death toll crosses 100November 20, 2016

Kanpur derailment: Relatives of departed a harried lot at Patna Jn.November 20, 2016

Rajnath asks NDRF to help in rescue in relief measures November 20, 2016

Anguished beyond words on loss of lives: PM on derailment November 20, 2016

14 bogies of goods train derail in Chhattisgarh; none hurt November 20, 2016

More In: Other States | National