Two BSF personnel allegedly made indecent gestures at a minor girl when she was bathing in a river at Sairang village in Mizoram following which they were arrested, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place yesterday when the girl had gone to bathe in the river near a bridge, where the two BSF personnel, a jawan and a havildar, made objectionable gestures at her.

A BSF camp is located near the bridge.

After the girl narrated the incident to her parents, the village elders registered a complaint at the nearby Sairang police station.

The two accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, Aizawl district SP Lalhuliana Fanai said.

Villagers of Sairang near Aizawl took out a procession today in protest against the incident.

Fanai said that the procession was peaceful and the police stopped the crowd at the Tlawng bridge near the lone Lengpui airport. PTI