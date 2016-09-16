: Soon after a Delhi government minister revealed a TV journalist’s mobile phone numbers on a social networking site, the scribe was allegedly flooded with threatening calls and messages from unknown numbers.

The problem had begun on Tuesday evening when the news anchor had allegedly flashed the mobile phone numbers of some Delhi government ministers on his channel during a programme on the increasing cases of dengue and chikungunya in the city.

Reacting to this, one of the ministers had shared two phone numbers of the journalist on Twitter. Soon, the scribe started receiving calls and messages.

“The alleged threat calls and messages were received between 11 p.m. on Tuesday and 4 a.m. on Wednesday,” said a senior police officer.

A FIR was filed at the Safdarjung police station on Wednesday on the complaint of the journalist’s wife who, too, was allegedly abused and threatened over phone.