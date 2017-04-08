TV anchor puts up a brave face during show

more-in

Nagpur: An anchor of a local news channel in Chhattisgarh read out a “breaking news” of a car accident on Saturday knowing that her husband had died in it.

Supreet Kaur (28), a news anchor with the IBC24 news channel, was reading out news at 10 a.m., as a part of her daily assignment, when the channel’s Mahasamund district reporter, Dhananjay Tripathi, called to inform her about the accident, in which her husband, Harshad Kawade, and three others had died.

Completes the bulletin

“She did not know it was her husband’s car until our reporter mentioned the number of the vehicle. However, she did not lose her composure. She completed the bulletin, walked out of the studio, and then broke down,” Tehsin Ziadi, a colleague of Ms. Kaur, said, adding, “It was confirmed on our office’s WhatsApp groups that her husband is no more.”

Later in the day, Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh praised Ms. Kaur’s professionalism in a tweet: “Salute Supreet’s strength in dealing with her husband’s demise with extraordinary bravery & professionalism.”

Ms. Kaur has been working for the channel since 2009. She had married Harshad last year.