Airlines have reduced flights to the Valley due to poor patronage.

The ongoing unrest in Kashmir has hit flights to Srinagar airport, which has seen a major dip in traffic that had clocked new highs with year-round tourism for the past few years.

All airlines that fly to Srinagar, except Jet Airways and Air India, have reduced services to the Valley due to falling traffic. The number of air passengers in July declined 20 per cent compared to the previous month and more than six per cent against the same month last year. In July, the passenger footfalls at Srinagar airport declined for the first time this year on a yearly basis.

As per the latest traffic data, 2.10 lakh passengers took flights to Srinagar in July compared to 2.64 lakh passengers in June and 2.25 lakh passengers in July last year. Among the 16 major airports in the country, Srinagar was the only airport where passenger movement saw a decline in July.

IndiGo has halved its operations to and from Srinagar “due to the current curfew situation and local unrest” from 10 flights to five a day at present, an airline spokesperson said.

SpiceJet used to operate three flights to Srinagar — from Delhi, Amritsar and Chandigarh — but it has closed the Chandigarh-Srinagar service “due to fall in the load factor on the route.”

“There were special flights we applied [for] in the wake of the Amarnath Yatra. Even those flight requests have been withdrawn,” said SpiceJet’s general manager (corporate affairs) Ajay Jasra in an e-mail response.

GoAir has also reduced its daily flights from eight to six due to a dip in traffic at the Srinagar airport, an airline official said. Vistara currently operates seven weekly flights between Delhi and Srinagar as against its original schedule of 16 flights a week.

A Vistara spokesperson said while all its flights were as per schedule in July, it reduced its flights in August as the traffic “to the region has substantially reduced.”

However, both Jet Airways and Air India are operating daily flights to Srinagar as per their schedule. “Jet Airways continues to operate four daily flights between Srinagar, Delhi and Jammu as per schedule,” an airline spokesperson said. The Air India spokesperson didn’t respond to an e-mail questionnaire.

“The majority of air traffic to Kashmir constitutes leisure travel which is no longer happening due to the prevalent situation in the Valley. Cancellations have also increased,” Yatra.com president Sharat Dhall said. Airlines have offered waiver of cancellation, no-show and date or flight change charges leading to a quantum jump in the ticket cancellations.

Domestic cargo movement to Srinagar has also been severely impacted with a massive 62 per cent decline in freight traffic in July compared to a 66.5 per cent growth in June.