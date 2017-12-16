Tripura Governor’s tweet kicks up row

more-in

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy courted controversy with a tweet stating that while “jihadis” are killing, maiming and brutalising thousands of people across the world, how could one ask him about only one man killed in Rajasthan.

Mr. Roy was referring to the murder of Afrazul Khan, a resident of Malda, in Rajasthan. In a video which surfaced last week, Khan was seen being hacked and set ablaze by a man identified as Shambhu Lal Raigar who accused the victim of being involved in “love jihad.”

Question posed by user

“Jihadis have killed, maimed, brutalised tens of thousands of innocent people all across the world. And you ask me about a man killed in Rajasthan and then tell me not to do whataboutery! Have you no shame lady? Or you think everyone is stupid,” Mr. Roy tweeted on Thursday.

His tweet was in response to a question raised by another Twitter user. The user had questioned an earlier tweet of Mr. Roy in which he spoke on “how to deter a jihadi from killing innocents.” Without naming Shambhu Lal Raigar, she had asked the Tripura Governor “that mad killed in Rajasthan, was he a Jihadi?”

Mr. Roy also accused her of trying to “obliquely defend” extremists. “IS Jihadis kept Yazidi women as sex slaves, Boko Haram imprisoned Nigerian Christian women, Afghan Taliban stopped women from going out. And you, in spite of being a supposedly liberated woman, try to obliquely defend them! Sigh,” stated Mr. Roy.

In June, Mr. Roy tweeted what he called a diary entry by Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh which stated: “The Hindu-Muslim problem won’t be solved without a Civil War.” This resulted in a huge controversy.