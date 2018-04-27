Now, Tripura CM targets beauty pageants

more-in

A day after advising West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to get “mental treatment”, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb targeted beauty pageants, arguing that they are a ruse to push international cosmetic products in India.

Mr. Deb singled out Diana Hayden as an example to drive home his theory that Miss Universe and Miss World titles are conferred on India women as a strategy to conquer the market.

He downplayed Ms. Hayden feat, saying she “did not have the beauty” to be adjudged Miss World in 1997.

“Indians were crowned Miss Universe or Miss World in quick succession. Such crowning stopped after the cosmetics market was captured,” he said at a design workshop in State capital Agartala.

“Today, every corner has a beauty salon for women to wean them away from traditional herbal products. In olden times, our women used leaves and seeds instead of shampoo and herbs for maintaining their bodies,” he said.

From local salons, he moved to fashion and design contests in Paris. “These contests, organised by international marketing mafia, are fixed. It’s true that they decide who to give the award to beforehand,” he said.

Mr. Deb has been stirring controversies since he became the Chief Minister of the first BJP-led government in Tripura in March. Last week, he said Internet and digital technology were around during the days of Mahabharata and those who get provoked by his statements are influenced by western culture to run down Indian values and beliefs.