The BJP in Tripura has drawn a detail agitation plan against the Left-front government. The party would organise a ‘march to secretariat’ in Agartala and simultaneously hold rallies in all district headquarters on September 20.

State BJP president Biplab Deb announced the decision which was taken in consultation with senior party leaders.

The party has taken up 11 demands to push during its agitation.

Here are the some of their demand:

A CBI probe into the chit fund scam and return of money to the depositors; proper utilisation of Central government welfare schemes and their implementation, release of salary and benefits to State government employees as per central government payroll; and stoppage to spate of sexual assault on women.

The BJP is also demanding a CBI enquiry into the August 23 unrest in Agartala, which left 30 people wounded and several vehicles burnt.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.