Tripura BJP president Biplab Kumar Deb has alleged that he was attacked by ruling CPI(M) cadres at his rented residence here, following which two youths were arrested.

Duty officer of West Agartala police station said members of a local club were returning home in a mini truck on Friday night after immersing Durga idol when they hit Deb’s vehicle, which was parked in front his house at Krishnanagar locality.

The vehicle was slightly damaged in the collision and there was an altercation between the two sides when the driver protested. The police rushed to the spot on receipt of the information and two youths were arrested in connection with it, he said.

Deb, however, alleged that the youths were CPI(M) cadres and they attempted to enter his house after hitting his vehicle. He said the attackers also manhandled his personal security officer, who fired two rounds in the air to disperse the gathering.

The firing, he claimed, happened “a few minutes” before the police reached the spot.

“I also called up the district superintendent of police,who immediately rushed to the spot with additional forces,”the BJP leader said.

Terming the attack as “pre-planned”, Deb said on Oct 11,a group of CPI(M) cadres led by Shantanu Bhattacharya, a local committee member of CPI(M), had attacked him but he was rescued by Tripura State Rifles.

“Despite a written complaint to police the next day, no action was taken against the attack. Had there been any action on the incident, the attack would not have happened,” he said.

BJP National President Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh have been informed of the incident, Deb added. - PTI