Trinamool Congress vice president Mukul Roy ruled out the possibility of any alliance with the BJP and claimed that his party has taken the lead in raising its voice against communal issues in the country.

“We will have no tie-up with the BJP. Our leader Mamata Banerjee has strong and clear views on issues of communalism,” Mr. Roy, who was in Tripura to campaign for Trinamool Congress candidates standing for the Assembly by-elections to be held on November 19, told newsmen.

He also lashed out at the CPI(M) for allegedly rigging all past elections in the State to retain power. “It had no popular mandate ever, but adopted all corrupt means and malpractices in elections,” Mr. Roy alleged.

The Trinamool leader said he was confident of the victory of the party’s candidates in by-elections in Barjala and Khowai Assembly segments, adding that the party would resist attempts to ‘rig’ polls at the booth level itself.