The All India Trinamool Congress will take legal action against four of its MLAs who had defected to the Congress, the party’s State unit vice-president MI Khan said on Monday.

The four MLAs did not inform the matter about the resignation from the AITC Manipur State unit or to its central leadership before joining Congress yesterday, Mr Khan told reporters here.

Mr Khan said at one stroke they could not defect from one party and join another as they were elected under the ticket of AITC and were liable to be punished under the anti-defection law.

Four AITC MLAs — Th Shyamkumar, who was also the president of the Manipur State AITC, I Ibohalbi, O Lukhoi and K Sarat — had joined the Congress yesterday.

Earlier, 7 MLAs of AITC were elected in the 10th Manipur Legislative Assembly. Of them one M Kunjo expired and two others including Kh Joykishan and Th Bishwajit were disqualified under 10th Schedule of the Constitution and re-elected as BJP MLAs in the last by-elections.

AITC Manipur unit has no MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly today. - PTI