A Parliamentary panel on welfare of SC/ST on Monday directed the organisations to ensure that the constitutional rights of the people of the Northeast, a region where ST population is predominant, are given importance.

“SC/ST employees should get justice because it is their constitutional right and they should not be discriminated. Their reservation policy should be implemented in toto,” Chairperson of Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of SC/ST Dr Kirit P Solanki said at a meeting of panel members with Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) officials.

The Committee members, led by Dr Solanki, arrived here on a study tour and held meetings with the officials of the North-Eastern Council (NEC) and North-Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO), besides IDBI. - PTI