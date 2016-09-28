The Haryana government on Tuesday banned ‘tree felling’ for five years to increase forest cover in the S\state, a senior official said.

This was stated by Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, Forests, R. R. Jowel while presiding over a review meeting of the department here.

However, those trees that have withered or are required to be removed because of a development project would be allowed, only after seeking approval of the concerned authorities.

It was informed in the meeting that a City Forest would be developed at Murthal over an area of 116 acres. - PTI