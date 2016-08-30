The ugly spectre of caste panchayats in Maharashtra resurfaced yet again after a 45-year-old autorickshaw driver in Pune was driven to commit suicide after suffering sustained humiliation at the hands of an illicit caste tribunal.

Arun Kisan Naikunji, who belonged to the Lingayat Gawli caste, took his own life at his home in Pune’s Wadgaon Sheri area by hanging himself after he and his family were boycotted relentlessly for two years by the caste tribunal. He suffered social exclusion for reportedly supporting an inter-caste marriage, which was attended by the victim’s brother.

According to the deceased person’s kin, the illicit tribunal of the Gawli community — the Veershaiva Lingayat Gawli Jaat Panchayat — imposed the boycott as it believed that his brother, Appa, had abetted in an inter-caste marriage.

“Following this, we were ostracised and forbidden to attend weddings and even funerals of our deceased relatives,” said Appa Naikunji.

The tribunal only relented once during this phase — during the wedding of Arun Naikunji’s son, when its leaders waived the boycott for a day.

The immediate trigger for the suicide, however, was when Arun approached the caste panchayat leaders in the city’s Camp area on Sunday last week to plead for a permanent end to the ostracism of his family.

However, according to Appa, Arun was insulted by the leaders or ‘panch’of the tribunal, who cavalierly told him that since he refused to abide by its diktats, what need had he of the panchayat.

“Despite pleading repeatedly, the leaders of the tribunal refused to budge. It proved traumatic for my brother,” said Appa. He said that it was hard for the individual to strive against the entrenched mentality of the panchayat leaders.

The self-appointed caste panchayat of the Lingayat Gawli community had six branches in the city, where the leaders often regulated the interests of the community members. Despite this, they vehemently opposed inter-caste marriages, said Appa Naikunji.

“Arun’s death was due to prolonged mental harassment and persecution on part of his caste’s so-called ‘elders’. What is more worrying is that the police are not always sensitive towards such cases, often demanding proof that the victim was indeed persecuted by such a self-appointed tribunal,” said Nandini Jadhav of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS).

Aided by Ms. Jadhav, the victim’s kin brought the incident to the notice of the police, who later lodged a case against four persons.

“Four more families in the area, including one from Nashik, are terrified and traumatized by the boycott of the Lingayat Gawli Samaj caste tribunal, but were scared to bring it to the notice of the law fearing reprisals by the elders in the tribunal,” Ms. Jadhav said.

Strongly condemning the incident, the MANS on Tuesday demanded that the Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016 be enforced as soon as possible. The bill has been passed in the State legislature, making Maharashtra the first state to pass a law against social boycott and illegal justice doled out by caste tribunals.

The brutal stranglehold of caste tribunals across the State has been evident in recent times when in June this year, a 20-year-old from Ahmednagar district, who is gearing up to enter the State police force, was abandoned by her husband and confined to her quarters by her father after she allegedly failed a ‘virginity test’ mandated by the caste tribunal.

The young woman, who was married to a 25-year-old man from Nashik, hailed from the Kanjarbhat community, a nomadic tribe.

In March, a minor, who was raped by her father in Satara district, was physically beaten as ‘punishment’ doled out by a caste tribunal. The victim and her father belonged to the Gopal community.