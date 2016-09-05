The Trinamool Congress, which has set its eyes on Assembly elections in Tripura slated for 2018, has appointed senior tribal leader Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl as the leader of its six-member legislature party.

The party’s national vice-president Mukul Roy announced the decision in Agartala on Monday.

Mr. Roy also attended a rally in south Tripura temple town of Udaipur to welcome hundreds of deserters from the Congress to his party. The TMC first got fillip after the Leader of the Opposition Sudip Roy Burman and five fellow Congress MLAs joined the party.

A rally of Mamata Banerjee in Agartala on August 9 further changed political scenario of the State.

The appointment of Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl is seen as the party’s posture to woo tribals who account for 33 per cent of population.