A group of Tibetan protesters were detained not far from the luxury resort where Chinese President Xi Jinping will be staying for the BRICS summit, police officials confirmed on Friday.

The action came even as the self-styled “Tibetan Youth Congress” held protests and another group uploaded a video of President Xi’s posters in Goa being blackened. The TYC said it would continue its protests despite heavy security in the area of South Goa, where the BRICS and Bimstec summits of world and regional leaders will be held this weekend.

This is President Xi’s first trip to India since his bilateral visit in September 2014, when India-China tensions were sparked off by incursions at the LAC. Tibetan groups living in India have been another bone of contention between both countries ever since the Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959, and accused China of atrocities.

“Today we are here to demand Xi Jinping end the illegal occupation of Tibet...The world needs to hear this,” said Tenzing Jimmy, President of Tibetan Youth Congress in a statement.