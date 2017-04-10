Three with scrapped notes worth 1 crore arrested in Rajkot

Police are trying to find out if more are involved in this exchange racket (representational image) | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

Rajkot police on Monday arrested three persons with scrapped currency notes worth Rs 1 crore. "We have arrested three persons, who came from Bhavnagar to change the old currency notes with new bills. The notes worth Rs 1 crore were found in possession of these three persons, who are being interrogated," Rajkot Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot told The Hindu.

According to him, a few more arrests likely in the case. "We are interrogating them to ascertain if others are involved in the case because these people came to exchange scrapped notes with new notes which means there are other people involved in this currency exchange racket," Mr Gehlot added.