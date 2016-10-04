The Assam government has decided to develop three major sites around Guwahati - Kamakhya Temple, Umananda and Gandhi Mandap - to promote them as places of tourist and spiritual attraction, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday.

“Our Government is planning to develop Kamakhya Temple into a world class tourist and spiritual destination by upgrading the prevailing infrastructure and ensuring cleanliness in and around the temple,” Mr. Sonowal said in a release.

“The second plan includes upgrading Umananda island, which with its temple is a natural treasure in the heart of the Brahmaputra river.

“If utilised to its full potential, Umananda can be a huge boon for the State in terms of developing tourism and adding another feather in a revitalised brand Assam,” he said.

In a similar manner, Gandhi Mandap at Sarania in Guwahati has tremendous potential to be transformed into an international peace pilgrimage and tourist destination. - PTI