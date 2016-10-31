JKLF chief Yasin Malik blames Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for the attacks

As three more schools were set on fire by unknown persons in the Valley in the last 24 hours, mainstream and separatist political parties have come together to condemn the arson.

Jawahar Nehru Vidyala (JNV) Ashmuqam, Anantnag; Government High School, Mihrama, Kulgam; and Higher Secondary School, Kabamarg, Anantnag were the three schools targeted. The miscreants behind the incidents have not been identified so far.

At least 26 schools have been set on fire by unknown men in the Valley since militant commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter on July 8.

National Conference (NC) working president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said: “This is an abhorrent ploy to destroy the future of our children. The administration is responsible for protecting the education infrastructure and should take the sternest possible action against those elements that are found guilty.”

Separatist Mirwaiz Qazi Yasir, who heads the Ummat-e-Islami, said, “The burning of schools is like snatching oxygen from our children.”

Separatist JKLF chief Yasin Malik, who was released on Saturday after 110 days of detention, blamed Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and State Education Minister Nayeem Akhtar for the attacks.

“Ms. Mufti is hatching a conspiracy to get schools burnt. No [separatist] leader has so far asked students to boycott examinations ,” said Mr. Malik.