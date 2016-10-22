Three prisoners, who were serving life terms, on Friday escaped from the central jail near Agartala, police said. Paramilitary troops and police have launched a massive operation to track them down.

Superintendent of Police (Operation) Uttam Bhowmik has informed that dog squads have been pressed into service and BSF units on the Bangladesh border and all police stations in State have been put on high alert.

“Three life convicts in separate murder cases were found missing during roll call at the central jail. The matter was immediately brought to notice of prison authorities and police”, Mr. Bhowmik told The Hindu.

On Saturday, trains starting from Agartala are being searched at different points, he added.

The central prison is located in Bishalgarh, 25 km south of Agartala. The three convicts have been identified as Swarna Tripura, Milon Debbarma and Rabindra Tripura.