Three persons were killed when a car overturned on NH-6 at Bagnan in Howrah district on Sunday.

The police said the SUV was coming from Kolaghat towards Kolkata when it hit the divider at Mankur More in Bagnan and turned turtle.

The vehicle was being driving at a high speed, eyewitnesses said.

The police said the three occupants were brought out lifeless from the heap of twisted metal and the driving licence found in the possession of one person bore the name of Mostaqim. The identity of others and from where they hailed was not known. - PTI