: Six armed men barged into two grocery shops at a market in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri on Sunday and allegedly opened fire on those present at the spots for resisting their robbery bid.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rishi Pal said the incident happened around 5 p.m.

“One of the victims cried for help. Sensing trouble, the accused started to fire indiscriminately, injuring three persons— Bhomraj, his son Mohit, and Ashok.,” said another police officer.

Locals told the police that the men had come in motorcycles and had their faces covered.

Even as a crowd started gathering around the shops, the assailants shot a few more rounds in the air.

After the shootings, the accused tried to flee, but faced resistance from some residents who were on their terraces and threw stones at them.

“This rattled the bikers as they had planned to speed up. One bike with three men hit a car while negotiating a turn, and the riders fell down,” said another police officer.

The men tried to flee, but were given a chase by the crowd. Two managed to escape, except Karthik (23), who was caught by locals and handed over to the police.

Meanwhile, the injured persons were rushed to Max Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, said the police.

Firearms recovered

The police said they had recovered one-country made pistol, a cartridge and the motorcycle that was used in the commission of the crime.

A case of robbery and attempt to murder has been registered at the Kalyanpuri police station.