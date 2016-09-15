Three girls were drowned in the Ritlaye river at Chawalkhedi here, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies of Anjali Kashyap (10) and Shivani (4) were recovered from the river bank on Tuesday evening. Anita Kashyap (19), who was found unconscious, was rushed to Baran district hospital where she died on Tuesday night, said SHO (Chhabra)Vijay Shankar Sharma.

All were residents of Chawalkhedi village. Family members informed the police after they didn’t return home, he added. “Though the aggrieved families have alleged the girls were raped and murdered, our initial investigation show no form of sexual assault or murder,” he said.-PTI