Other States

Three arrested in Alwar cattle rearer killing case

In this videograb, a cow vigilante mob is seen assaulting a group of men transporting livestock including cows in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on April 4, 2017. One of the men succumbed to injuries at a hospital. Photo: Special Arrangement  

more-in

The Alwar police in Rajasthan on Thursday said they have arrested three persons on the charge of beating to death a man for ''transporting cows for slaughter.''

The deceased was one of the 15 persons who were brutally beaten up in Alwar on Saturday in the latest violence by cow vigilante groups in the State.

Police said the animals were dairy cows that the cattle rearers had purchased at a cattle fair.

Police officer Rahul Prakash said the three were arrested on Wednesday night and they were on the lookout for six others.

Post a Comment
More In National Other States
assault (general)
murder
Rajasthan
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 7, 2017 1:21:29 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/three-arrested-in-alwar-killing-case/article17847712.ece

© The Hindu