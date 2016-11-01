The Madhya Pradesh government is not inclined to order an inquiry to determine whether the encounter killing of eight SIMI undertrial prisoners on the outskirts of Bhopal is genuine or not, State Home Minister Bhoopendra Singh Thakur said on Monday.

Mr. Thakur told The Hindu that all the eight SIMI operatives, three of them who had escaped in 2013 from Khandwa jail as well, had shared the same cell. He said their escape from jail was similar to the escape they had staged in Khandwa.

Madhya Pradesh Director-General of Police Rishi Kumar Shukla told The Hindu that after the jailbreak, the eight walked to Manikheda Pathar close to Eintkhedi village on the outskirts of Bhopal, where they had been spotted and killed in an encounter.

“The place where the encounter took place is 11-12 kilometres from the prison. The prisoners reached there on foot,” said Mr. Shukla.

Several Opposition parties raised questions on the veracity of the encounter after two mobile phone videos started doing the rounds where a policeman is seen shooting an injured prisoner at point blank range and in the other, five men are seen standing on a hillock and waving at the police party.

When asked how come the prisoners were clad in sweatshirts, jackets and wearing wrist watches when they had escaped from prison, Mr. Thakur said, “Since all of them were undertrial prisoners they are allowed to wear what they want. Only convicts have uniforms.”