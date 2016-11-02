Even in this era of mechanisation, 42 families living at Biruli Nuapalli village of Poirasi panchayat in Ganjam district of Odisha are compelled to earn their living through manual breaking of granite stone pieces into small chips to be used for construction work.

Despite increase in number of stone crusher units, these families still break hard stones by hand into small pieces as they do not know any other source of livelihood.

However, the price of their produce is more than that of any crusher unit.

Jogi Das, mukhia (village head) of Biruli Nuapalli, said a tractor-load of stone chips produced at their village costs Rs 500 more than the any crusher unit. The reason is that dust content in the chips produced through menial labour is less than that of crusher units.

But the income these families get from breaking stones for almost 12 to 16 hours a day is meagre. Three persons can produce a tractor-load of chips in two weeks which is sold for around Rs 5,000. To increase the production, children also join them. Only recently due to intervention of a women’s association formed at the village and motivation by the organisation ‘Swastik’, children of this village have started to attend schools regularly. “But after returning from school the children spend their time in breaking stones,” said Tikala Das, secretary of Swastik.

But the village inhabitants are more concerned about saving their traditional profession rather than searching for other source of livelihood. Earlier they used to get large granite boulders for free from the hill near their village.

Now the government has leased out the hill to crusher units and inhabitants of Biruli Nuapalli are no more allowed to collect boulders from there. At present they are buying boulders from crusher units for Rs 2,000 per tractor-load. This is diminishing their income. “We are demanding that the government allows us to collect boulders from the hill,” said Mr Das.

Demand for clean and dust-less stone chips is quite high but they are not sure till when. At present their stone chips are used for construction work in rural areas in Ganjam district. Saila Das, president of women’s association at the village, said, “It is high time for these families as well as administration to realise that this hard and low paying profession can no more be their livelihood. Their children have to be properly educated so that they search for other avenues .”