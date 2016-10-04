Ten coaches of the Jhelum Express derailed near Ludhiana early today, leaving two passengers injured. “Ten coaches of the Jhelum Express derailed between Phillaur and Ladhowal at 3:05 am,” Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ferozepur Anuj Prakash said.
He said the train was coming from Jammu and going towards Pune when it went off the tracks. Further details are still awaited.
