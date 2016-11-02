A team of 30 officials led by Mizoram-Tripura border Mamit district Deputy Commissioner Lalbiaksangi on Tuesday left for Kanhmun village on the banks of the Tripura border river Langkaih to undertake identification of bona fide residents of Mizoram in a Tripura relief camp from tomorrow.

Lalbiaksangi told PTI over phone that the team, comprised of officials from Mamit and Kolasib districts on Assam border, would work in Kaskau relief camp. The identification process is the beginning of the proposed eighth phase of physical repatriation of 3,445 Bru families in the six camps in North Tripura district and will continue till Nov. 21. - PTI