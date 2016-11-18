Vigilance officials said on Thursday that they have found evidence for unaccounted, disproportionate property and assets worth around Rs. 2.5 crore in possession of an assistant teacher of a primary school in Ganjam district of Odisha. The revelation comes even as the country is in the middle of a cash crunch due to demonetisation of the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

VigilanceWarrant

As per a release of Berhampur vigilance division, the assistant teacher in question is Dillip Kumar Acharya, posted at Garabaganda primary school of Shergarh block in Ganjam district. He is the in-charge headmaster of the school.

Armed with a warrant issued by a special judge, Berhampur vigilance officials raided different buildings in Berhampur owned by Acharya, as well as his office in the primary school at Garabaganda.

Assets of Rs 1.21 cr

These buldings included a three storey building at Brahmanagar area worth Rs. 1.21 crore. Officials said that total worth of movable and immovable property found in possession of Acharya and his family members was Rs 2,48,59,347.

Sources said Acharya was also running a medicine trading unit and the estimate on the stock of medicine at the unit was around Rs. 93 lakh.

Sources at the vigilance department said that he had invested Rs. 51,77,184 in insurance policies and had Rs. 11.71 lakh in bank deposits.