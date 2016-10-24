A village panchayat in Odisha’s Nayagarh district made a teacher kneel down and crawl between legs of a villager as a punishment for his involvement in a petty tiff.

What was more embarrassing was that the video footage of this humiliating act was uploaded on social media. The local police have arrested two persons -- father and son -- in this connection.

The incident reportedly took place on October 17. Teacher Sridhar Nayak, who works in Patachandi Prasad Project Primary School, had resolved a squabble between two groups of youths in Balarampur village under Itamati Police Station of Nayagarh district.

Annoyed over the incident, the teacher was asked to come to the village panchayat where he was reportedly beaten by villagers. Mr Nayak was asked to touch the feet of Mayadhar Pradhan, a villager, and crawl through his legs. During all this act, Mayadhar’s son Sanjay captured the proceedings on cell phone. Villagers seated in two rows were apparently approving this wrong-doing.

Later, Sanjay reportedly uploaded the video online.

After he was freed from clutches of villagers, Mr Nayak lodged a complaint with Itamati Police station. Mayadhar and Sanjay, were subsequently taken into custody.

The teacher said he was left with no option but to touch their feet as the villagers were armed.