Odisha wants Chattisgarh to stop building barrage, weirs.

A meeting convened by Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti with the Chief Ministers of Chattisgarh and Odisha on sharing waters of the Mahanadi river, ended in an impasse.

A statement from Odisha, in the aftermath of the meeting, said “it would explore all options…[including the legal option of approaching the apex court] for setting up of Tribunal under Interstate Water Dispute Act 1956.”

Odisha wanted Chattisgarh to cease construction of a barrage and seven weirs over the Mahanadi river because it obstructed water flow into the Hirakud dam, the most important reservoir in the State. Also, the proposed water projects in Chattisgarh threaten the ecology of the State and farmer livelihoods, said Odisha officials.

Chattisgarh rebuts that it is the source of most of the water from the Hirakud dam and has so used far less than its fair share. Moreover, there were changes in the Hirakud’s storage capacity from 1957 (the year the dam was built) and there were significant changes in the States’ demands for irrigation purposes and future use. Ms. Bharti on Saturday requested Chattisgarh to cease dam construction for a week, a demand, Chattisgarh officials told The Hindu, they couldn’t heed.