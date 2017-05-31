PDP charts its own course for talks

A securityman stops a motorcyclist and his passengers during a curfew in Srinagar on May 30, 2017. | Photo Credit: AFP

Distancing itself from coalition partner Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) recent approach in Kashmir, ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said it “will work towards holding a dialogue with Hurriyat and Pakistan.”

“Resolution of the Kashmir issue is an article of faith with the PDP. It forms the core of late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s vision as he believed neither war nor any machinations were substitute to dialogue and reconciliation,” said PDP vice-president Mohammad Sartaj Madani.

He warned that the “people of Kashmir were agonised by the confrontationist politics and provocative voices”.

“There are many who spoil [the atmosphere]. In such a situation, the crisis will only worsen. There will be endless violence wounding the paradise beyond healing,” he said.

Referring to the statements made by the BJP leadership on Kashmir, including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Mr. Madani said: “Mr. Singh’s statement that ‘the government was making efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue at the earliest’ assumes significance. The PDP has forged an alliance with the BJP to see that the State comes out of instability and will ensure this objective is accomplished.”

The PDP leader said there was an urgency “to give the suffering people much-needed relief by setting the stage for reconciliation and dialogue with all stakeholders, including Hurriyat and Pakistan.”

The PDP’s push for dialogue comes as senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Ram Madhav and Jitendra Singh, ruled out any dialogue with the Hurriyat in their recent statements.

Admitting that Kashmir was again in a crisis, Mr. Madani, considered very close to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, called for “clarity on both the approach as well as the objective” of the Centre in J&K.

The PDP made it clear that “any delay in implementation of the agenda of alliance will have the region back to the vicious cycle of violence.”

“The PDP is in alliance with the BJP on a clear agenda of peace and dialogue on Kashmir. It was agreed upon by both [the parties] as part of the agenda. Our party will follow this with fidelity and against all odds,” said Mr. Madani.

Claiming that the voices in favour of a solution “are bound to become louder”, he said, “Honesty demands that people’s sufferings end and their genuine aspirations are met, which is not possible without a sincere desire for gaining the trust of all stakeholders.”

He said a spell of reconciliation from 2002 to 2005 between India and Pakistan “showed the way.”

“Mr. Sayeed earned goodwill across the borders for his ideas and agendas,” said the PDP leader.