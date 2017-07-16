Take steps to help women in crisis: NGO to Goa govt.

more-in

PANAJI: Taking a cue from the recent case in which a woman was found confined to a room by her family for years, Bailancho Saad, a women’s collective which played a role in her rescue, has demanded measures such as expediting the formation of a one-stop crisis centre for women and child victims of violence and abuse.

The case of Sunita Verlekar, who was locked in a room with the stench of urine, without clothes or electricity, and infested with mosquitoes, has brought to the fore the violation of human rights of women, said Sabina Martins of Bailancho Saad at a press conference on Sunday. Ms. Martins said Ms. Verlekar, who studied up to Class XII (commerce), was married, but was sent back to her maternal home.

Family members said she was confined because her mental condition was not stable. A medical examination found her psychologically and physically stable to be admitted to the State-run shelter home of Provedoria, Public Assistance Department. She received ₹2,000 per month from the Dayanand Social Security Scheme in her bank account, which was being withdrawn. This aspect is under investigation, Ms. Martins said.

Bailancho Saad has said the government should periodically check the living conditions of people who are termed mentally unstable. Ms. Martins said there should be a mechanism to check if the money from welfare schemes reaches beneficiaries. Ms. Martins also urged the government to expedite setting up the one-stop crisis centre and the State Resource Centre for Women, funds for both of which have been provided by the Central government.