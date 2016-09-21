Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday ordered suspension of laboratory technicians who went on strike despite increasing incidence of vector-borne diseases in the State.

Besides, services of laboratory technicians working on the contractual basis have been dispensed with immediate effect, an official release quoting Mr Vij said.

The lab technicians had gone on strike on Monday alleging the government was not revising their cadre which, they said, was unfair.

He said the work in hospitals would not be interrupted and new lab technicians would be engaged on contract basis.

Process for fresh recruitment would soon begin and till then, doctors and nursing staff would serve the people, Mr Vij said.

He said people were facing problems due to incidences of malaria, dengue and chikungunya. - PTI