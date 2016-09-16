One suspected armed woman cadre of CPI (Maoist) was killed and arms and ammunition were recovered from a forest in Odisha’s Kalahandi district during hours-long exchange of fire between security forces and red rebels on Thursday evening.

After being tipped off about presence of armed Maoist cadres in a reserved forest under the Lanjigarh block, the police and the SOG, the anti-Maoist force, made move towards the region around noon on Thursday.

When they reached near the forest close to the Bijepur police outpost, the district police sources said Left Wing Extremists opened fire on security personnel. The security forces also made retaliatory fire.

“We have found body of an armed woman cadre from the spot. Besides, rifles and other ammunitions have been seized. The extent of damage received by both sides could not be assessed as the operation is still going on,” Kalahandi Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Rai told The Hindu over phone from the spot on Thursday evening.

Mr. Rai said: “As both side exchanged heavy fire, we would continue combing operation on Friday. We will be in a position to reveal details about operation on Friday.”

Of late, Kalahandi district, bordering to Maoist-affected Nuapada, Rayagada and Kandhamal districts has, witnessed an increase in movement of LWEs.