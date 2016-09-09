Loyalists of RJD legislator plan mega show of strength in Bhagalpur even as Siwan remains in fear.

: The release of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP from Siwan, Mohammad Shahabuddin, from Bhagalpur jail on Saturday morning is likely to be a mega show of strength by the supporters of the bahubali (strongman) leader. The Patna High Court on Wednesday had granted bail to Mr. Shahabuddin who has been in jail for the last 11 years, charged in over three dozen murder and kidnapping cases.

If sources close to Mr. Shahabuddin are to be believed, about 30 RJD MLAs and four Ministers of the coalition government along with thousands of supporters will be a part of his jail release procession. “A caravan of over 1,300 vehicles would accompany Mohammad Shahabuddin from the Bhagalpur jail on Saturday morning,” said Girdhari Yadav, an MLA from Belhar in the Banka district, who is close to Mr. Shahabuddin.

Local scribes told The Hindu that most of the hotel rooms in Bhagalpur town have been booked by supporters of Mr. Shahabuddin, who have come from Siwan, Vaishali, Banka, Patna, Darbhanga and Champaran districts. On Wednesday, when the Patna HC granted Mr. Sahabuddin bail in an eyewitness murder case, euphoric villagers burst crackers celebrating the decision. “We’ve been waiting for this day for the last 11 years. Now our leader would come here in a day or two,” said villagers from Pratappur, the town from which he hails.

However, in Siwan, an atmosphere of fear and terror seems to have gripped people again as nobody would go on record on Mr. Shahabuddin’s release from jail. On May 19 this year, he was shifted to the Bhagalpur jail after the murder of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan in Siwan town. Laddan Mian, a key aide of Mohd. Shahabuddin, was later arrested in the case and sent to jail.

“We’re very scared now that Shahabuddin is returning. There is the threat that he may also eliminate me and my wife,” said Chandrakeshwar Prasad, whose three young sons were allegedly killed by henchmen of Mr. Shahabuddin. Prasad, who used to be a businessman of Siwan town, now lives in penury with his bed-ridden wife Kalawati Devi and a physically challenged son.