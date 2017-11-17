Summons issued to Goa BJP Vice-President Anil Hoble in dowry case

more-in

A Panaji court on Friday directed that a summons be issued to Goa BJP Vice-President Anil Hoble to appear in court on January 12 to face trial for allegedly grievously assaulting and injuring his daughter-in-law, besides harassing her parents with persistent dowry demands. The summons was issued by Panaji Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Vijayalaxmi Shivolkar.

The court has also summoned the other two co-accused, Mr. Hoble’s wife Sandhya and son Milind. Mr. Hoble is also Chairman of OBC Corporation.

The victim on Friday moved an application before the JMFC seeking to assist the prosecution during the trial.

Acting on a complaint filed by Suchitra Shirodkar, mother of the victim, over the alleged harassment and torture that was being meted out to her daughter, the Women Police in Panaji on July 12 this year booked Mr. Hoble, his wife Sandhya and son Milind under Sections 498-A, 323, 506(ii) read with Section 34 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 & 4 of Dowry Prevention Act. They were all chargesheeted on November 10.

Meanwhile, in a related development, drawing the attention of the Excise Commissioner that as per the amendment to Rule 90 of the Goa Excise Duty Rules notified by a notification dated August 4, 2016, no Excise licence can be granted to a person against whom a criminal case is registered.

Lawyer of the complainants, Adv. Rodrigues, on Friday pointed out that on July 12 Sandhya Hoble along with her husband Anil and son Milind were booked by the North Goa Women Police under Sections 498-A, 323, 506 (ii) read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 & 4 of the Dowry Prevention Act and that they have now been even chargesheeted.

Stating that the continuance of the Excise licences issued to Sandhya Hoble is now in rank violation of the law, Adv. Rodrigues has sought that the now illegal licences be forthwith revoked.