Manoj Nayak, promoter of the city-based SUM Hospital where fire tragedy claimed 26 lives, was sent to jail after two days of police remand ended on Sunday.

Remand extension not sought

Commissionerate of Police did not seek extension of the remand saying investigators had been able to extract crucial information from Nayak.

The trustee of Siksha and Anusandhan Charitable Trust, which runs the Hospital, was produced before Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate here.

Poor health

Counsel of Nayak drew attention of the SDJM on his poor health condition.

The court ordered jail authorities to examine his health and take steps accordingly.

A bail petition with this regard has also been moved. Nayak’s counsel S. N. Das said the petition was likely to be heard on Tuesday.

Investigators, who have already quizzed the Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the university, are likely to summon some more officials for questioning.