Fresh advisories on issue of safety would be circulated among all States, said J.P.Nadda

After finding serious lapses in fire safety measures in SUM Hospital that led to loss of 21 lives, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J. P. Nadda on Wednesday announced that fresh advisories on issue of safety would be circulated among all States.

The death toll in the SUM Hospital fire jumped to 21 after a patient admitted in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) died on Wednesday. The victim identified as Janakibla Hui was shifted to the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar in a critical condition following an inferno in SUM Hospital on Monday night.

The Union Health Minister vistited hospitals to supervise treatment of patients, who survived the fire in SUM Hospital.

Later addressing a press conference here, Mr. Nadda said, “the incident has been very shocking and worrisome. We found that there were some serious issues which had led to this mishap. There are breaches of safety measures, which should have been taken.”

“This is an incident of serious nature. We should take steps so that it is not repeated in future and also see to it that culprits do not go scot-free. It is for the State government to take appropriate action so that people will repose faith in healthcare system,” he pointed out assuring all support for the State government.

The Union Government would revisit all guidelines pertaining to Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, he said. “We will revisit the whole issue and make stringent provisions so that protocols and guidelines are followed accordingly. We have to see to it that the system of management is more comprehensive,” the Minister said.

He made it clear, “the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act passed by Parliament was a model Act which should be adopted by all State governments. The State governments have the freedom to add necessary provisions which suit them. Guidelines pertaining to this Act will be sent to State governments so that they see to it that lapses do not happen again.”

Mr. Nadda targeted the Naveen Pantaik government saying, “the said hospital (SUM Hospital) does not have clearances with regards to fire safety. In spite of this, the hospital was operating. The State government has to take care, but this is a very serious issue. Another issue which is interlinked with the incident is that it is an empanelled hospital. So in a way, the State government is recommending for medical treatment by taking the service of this hospital. These are the issues which I am worried about.”