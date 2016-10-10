The Culinary Arts Society of Hans Raj College recently organised a food festival on the campus, which witnessed a footfall of about 6,000 students from various colleges across the Capital.

Over 30 stalls were set up to showcase the diversity of Indian cuisine apart from pizzas, burgers and momos. Various competitions like ‘Main Bhi MasterChef’ and ‘Tacos challenge’ were also organised.

Mohini Singh, a student from Lady Shri Ram College, said: “This food festival is a unique experience for me. It was the perfect place for people hunting for delicious and delightful cuisines”.

“It was a well organised event where students got the best quality food at low prices. It was a great attraction as it provided a good place to hang out,” said Aastha Mittal, a second-year student of Shri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce.

A team of seventy students from the culinary society managed the event.

“I really enjoyed the fest. I particularly liked how mocktails and shakes were available to beat the heat,” said Saumya Garg, a first-year student from Indraprastha college for women.

The event concluded with a fashion walk by students from the fashion society of Hans Raj college.

The president of the Culinary Arts Society, Aseem Jain said: “Our aim was to showcase the diversity of Indian cuisine. We are planning many more events like this for the foodies in colleges across Delhi.”

