Leaked copy of question paper causes furore on social media; principal blames PT teacher

Hundreds of Class 9 Physical Training (PT) students of a local school were stumped when faced with the following exam question: ‘Who is Virat Kohli’s girlfriend?’

The question also listed three options — film actors Priyanka (Chopra), Anushka (Sharma) or Deepika (Padukone).

A leaked copy of the question paper of the Chacha Nehru Hindi High School, Bhiwandi town, went viral on social media, with many questioning the relevance of a cricket-Bollywood star’s personal life in a school exam.

The annual exam was conducted by the school on October 13 and the question figured in the objective section, as Q.No. 1(B).

Despite repeated attempts, the authorities were not available for comments. However, while speaking to local TV channels, the school principal A.R. Pandey has passed the responsibility for the goof-up on the PT teacher, who allegedly set the exam paper.The principal admitted that the blunder went ‘unnoticed’.

Parents are now worried whether students who got the answer wrong would be compensated, since the question was out of the syllabus.— IANS