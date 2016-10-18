In order to clear festival rush of passengers, Northern Railway will run special trains to various destinations including Patna, Darbhanga and Saharsa in Bihar this month.

The Anand Vihar-Patna-Anand Vihar Jansadharan Express Special, Anand Vihar-Saharsa-Anand Vihar Jansadharan Express, Anand Vihar-Jay Nagar-Anand Vihar Jansadharan Express and Sirhind-Saharsa-Ambala unreserved Express will be pressed into service to clear the ‘Chhat’ rush.

A superfast express train Anand Vihar-Darbhanga-Anand Vihar will also be operational to clear the extra passengers during the festival period, the Northern Railway said in a statement on Monday.

The Anand Vihar-Darbhanga superfast bi-weekly Express Special train will depart from Anand Vihar from October 19 till December 12 on every Wednesday and Saturday at 1.45 pm to reach Darbhanga at 8 am the next day.

In the return direction, the train will depart from Darbhanga from October 20 till November 13 on every Thursday and Sunday at 3.15 pm to reach Anand Vihar at 11.50 am the next day.

Comprising two AC-II coaches, three AC-III coaches, 16 sleeper class and two second class-cum-luggage van coaches, the train will halt at Kanpur, Allahabad, Mughalsarai, Patna and Samastipur stations en route in both the directions.

The Anand Vihar-Patna Jansadharan Express Special train will depart from Anand Vihar on October 20, 22, 24, 27, 29, 31 and on November 3, 5 and 7 at 11 PM to reach Patna at 2 PM the next day.

In the return direction, it will depart from Patna on October 21, 23, 25, 28, 30, November 1, 4, 6 and 8 at 4 PM to reach Anand Vihar at 7 AM the next day.

With 16 general class and two second class-cum-luggage van coaches, the train will halt at Kanpur, Allahabad and Mughalsarai stations en route in both the directions.

The Anand Vihar-Saharsa Jansadharan Express Special train will depart from Anand Vihar on October 21, 28 and November 4 at 11 PM to reach Saharsa at 9 pm the next day.

In the return direction, it will depart from Saharsa on October 24, 31 and November 7 at 8.30 am to reach Anand Vihar at 7 am the next day, the statement said.

With 16 general class and two second class-cum-luggage van coaches, the train is scheduled for halt at Kanpur, Allahabad, Mughalsarai, Patna, Barauni, Begusarai and Khagaria stations en route in both the directions.

- PTI