A day after the internal crisis in the ruling Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh escalated with the resignation of senior leader Shivpal Yadav, his brother and party supremo Mulayam Singh stepped in to steady the boat on Friday. By the end of the day, it appeared Mulayam was successful in enforcing a truce between his warring family members, bringing an end to a long-drawn power and ego struggle that threatened to rock the party’s campaign in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Though nothing is on paper yet, Shivpal Yadav looks set to get back ministries he lost, including the prestigious PWD department, while retaining the post of State president. His resignation letters were also rejected by Mulayam and Akhilesh.

CM Akhilesh, whose authority appears somewhat diluted in the entire exchange as his decisions were forced to be revoked, and he ended up losing the post of State president, might get a bigger say in candidate selection for the 2017 elections, as bargain.

What role Akhilesh gets would to a large extent determine his gains from the entire episode and the possibility of resurfacing of the conflict with his uncle. SP sources, however, said Akhilesh came out heroic in the episode as he had shown he would not take his uncle’s power play lying down. Akhilesh had virtually sacked his uncle on Tuesday as the power struggle intensified in the party.

Significantly, controversial mining minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, who was sacked on Monday and enjoys little media sympathy for his record, will also be re-inducted into the State cabinet, Mulayam Singh confirmed during an address at the party headquarters here in a bid to quell tension and restore confidence in the party. The decision might yet bring awkward moments for Akhilesh, as a controversial figure, Mr. Prajapati has been mired in allegations of corruption, disproportionate assets and illegal mining. A CBI probe is also underway into illegal mining.

After days of power struggle and verbal attacks, which saw the sacking of the State’s topmost bureaucrat, two ministers, and the downsizing of and later resignation of Mulayam’s brother, Shivpal, an agreement is expected to be announced on Saturday, even as opposition parties continued to call the episode a staged drama.

Addressing supporters here amid the escalation of the factional fued, Mulayam Singh on Friday morning said as long as he was alive, there “will be no division” in the SP, a contrasting stand from last month when he had said that if is brother quit, the party would split. This also showed the supremo stepping in to take control over affairs as things began to fall apart.

Mulayam Singh downplayed the internal tussles within the SP saying there was “no rift of any kind” in the party. He expressed confidence that his son Akhilesh would not defy his words and that looking at elections the party leaders and workers would work together. He held a meeting with his son and brother to bring an end to the conflict.

“We have a big family, differences may occur. Every father and son face issues...but there is no rift whatsoever in the party between anybody,” the supremo insisted, even as he announced that punitive action taken against Mr. Prajapati would be quashed. Mr. Prajapati, who flanked Mulayam, reacted with a grin.

While Mr. Shivpal did not reveal his bit from the meeting with Mulayam, saying all would be announced by Netaji, Akhilesh Yadav publicly announced that he would return the portfolios snatched from his uncle, while also welcoming back the sacked mining minister.

“I will honour the word of the party president and will do everything to make my father happy,” Akhilesh Yadav said, adding he would execute the double duty of a CM and son.

Earlier in the day, as tensions flared, Shivpal Yadav entrusted all faith in his elder brother. “Netaji ka sandesh hamare liye aadesh hai (Mulayam’s message is my command),” he said, amid anti-Ramgopal Yadav shouts by his supporters, giving a hint of the internal divisions within the family and party. Interestingly, while Shivpal spoke, he was flanked by none other than Mr. Prajapati, who is a bone of contention between the minister and the CM. Mr. Prajapati enjoys the patronage of the supremo and is said to have deeper links in the family, observers feel.

In the entire bargain, as things stand, though Mulayam has prevented the party from further chaos, he may have undermined the image of his son as the party heads to a crucial polls where Akhilesh will be the face of the party. Akhilesh’s rath yatra will begin next month.