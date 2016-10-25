Boyh Shivpal and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav visit Mulayam at his residence

A day after high drama at a key meeting of the ruling Samajwadi Party, its State unit chief Shivpal Yadav on Tuesday said all was well in the party as visiting party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence and was joined later by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

“All is well in the party and the Mulayam family. I am with ‘netaji’ [Mulayam]. We will abide by whatever directive is given by him,” he said.

Mr. Shivpal Yadav was talking to journalists at the party headquarters here which witnessed high drama and ugly scenes, with Mr. Shivpal Yadav calling Mr. Akhilesh Yadav a liar and even snatching the mike from him on Monday.

Mr. Shivpal Yadav on Tuesday drove to the residence of the party chief to see him. The SP supremo is suffering from severe toothache and taking rest.

The Chief Minister also separately visited him.

Outside the party headquarters, tension once again ran high, with followers of both factions raising slogans in favour of their leaders.

Police had to be deployed in large number outside the SP central office in view of the clashes between supporters of the rival sides on Monday.Cordons were set up on Tuesday morning on the roads leading to Vikramaditya Marg where the SP office is situated.

Mr. Shivpal Yadav reached the party office this morning and discussed party matters with Minister Gayatri Prajapati and sacked minister Om Prakash Singh.