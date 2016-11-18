Claiming that leaders of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party were rattled by demonetisation, BJP president Amit Shah said here on Thursday that those of his party had nothing to worry as they did not store any black money.

Addressing a parivartan rally in Azamgarh, in the heart of Purvanchal, Mr. Shah made these remarks while attacking BSP chief Mayawati and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. “Since the notebandi [note ban] has come into place, Behenji has lost the colour of her face. Behenji, Akhilesh bhai, what are you worried about,” he asked.

Mr. Shah then pointed to BJP leaders on the stage to compare their body language with that of Ms. Mayawati.