Police have detained two men who kept their mother’s body in their house at Simhat in Nadia district for almost nine months and the skeleton was recovered on Sunday.

Arun Saha (65) and Ajit Saha (55), both unmarried, told the police that their mother Nani Bala Saha died on January 16 at the age of 85, and they could not take the body for cremation as it was very cold then. “We thought of taking the body to the crematorium a few days later. But later, maggots formed in the body and it was not taken for cremation,” the elder brother said.

A few days ago, Rupak Adhikari, a local, went to the house for a survey on behalf of the Haringhata Municipality. He was not allowed inside. Mr. Adhikari became suspicious and discussed this with other people and chalked out a plan.

“We formed a group and sought to visit their mother. When they did not allow us, a large number of people entered the house forcibly and found the skeleton on the bed,” he said, adding the police were informed then.