Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has greeted people on the occasion of Durga Puja, stating it will foster peace and tranquility among all.

In a message on Friday, the Chief Minister said, “On this joyous occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my greetings and good wishes to everybody. Durga Puja represents the triumph of truth over untruth, good over evil, justice over injustice”.

He also called upon the people of Assam to take a pledge to make Assam ‘foreigners’-free, corruption-free, terrorism-free and pollution-free’ on the occasion of Durga Puja.

He also said that Durga Puja will foster peace and tranquility among all besides strengthening the age old bond of amity and unity in the state.

Moreover, celebration of Durga Puja will instil cordiality and camaraderie among the cross section of people living in Brahmaputra and Barak Valleys, Hills and Plains. - PTI