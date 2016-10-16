A son plotted the kidnapping of his father to lay hand on latter’s post retirement benefits in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

Mayurbhanj police arrested three kidnappers including son, who hatched conspiracy, and forwarded them to court.

According to Santosh Barik, investigating officer of the case, Bhagbata Charan Behera, the 61-year-old former physical education teacher, from Tungadhua village had gone to meet his daughter, who was admitted in connection with a delivery case in District Headquarter Hospital, Baripada on October 10 last.

In Baripada, two miscreants had waylaid Mr. Behera and kidnapped him at gun point. On October 11 and 12, they withdrew Rs. 80,000 using victim’s debit card while changing their locations frequently to dodge police.

As father did not return home in two days as per plan, son, Abani Behera, lodged a complaint with Betanati Police Station informing about missing of his father on October 11 night.

Meanwhile, when kidnappers found more than Rs. 5 lakh was lying in bank account of Mr. Behera, they made a call to his house demanding Rs. 5 lakh, which had to be paid self cheque route. The son convinced his mother to pay blank cheque to kidnappers. While all these were happening, police had made headway in the case.

“We had requested SBI branch, Jharapokharia to hold up payment if any cheque is deposited. Kidnappers tried to encash the cheque in other district. But they were asked to withdraw the amount from the home branch on October 13. When kidnappers along with victim reached the bank, we rescued Mr. Behera. However, kidnappers fled the spot,” said Mr. Barik.

On the next day, kidnappers were arrested by police. “During interrogation, kidnappers confessed that the son had hatched kidnap conspiracy to extract money from his father. Kidnappers would have shared the money,” the police officer said.

