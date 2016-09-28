: The North West district police have arrested six men who allegedly formed a gang which cheated people to the tune of crores of rupees by making them deposit money as income tax and other duties to avail bonus on insurance policies.

The accused had formed a company and opened its bank account where the victims would deposit money, according to the police. That account was opened using documents of a man whom they had provided employment just so they could use him for the said purpose.

It was this employee, Burari resident Ankur, who led the police to the accused persons -- Devender Kumar, Sonu Giri, Rohit Kumar Mishr, Manish Thakur, Vishal Verma and Pankaj Nayak.

It is alleged that the accused impersonated themselves as officials and used the name and designation of reputed departments to cheat people. They obtained their insurance details from the database of a company some of them had earlier worked for.

Probe launched

“We started the probe in May when a senior citizen and retired engineer M.L. Aggarwal complained that he was cheated by unidentified persons who had been pestering him by making telephone calls since January 2015 and had promised to get the payment of his old unpaid insurance claim released. The complainant added that he had been cheated of Rs. 80 lakh,” said a senior police officer.

In his statement, the complainant said that some persons posing as Insurance agents from Mumbai and Chennai had contacted him and told him about an insurance policy by the Government of India in his name while he had served in Libya.

“The caller promised to get those bonuses transferred in his account. The complaint was duped and made to transfer money Rs.80,50,532 in the bank accounts of various firms like ‘Power Effect Service’, ‘Central Union Fund’, ‘Fund Value Solution’ and other firms,” said the officer.

During investigation, it revealed that Rs.38.5 lakh was deposited by the complainant in the Axis Bank and Yes Bank accounts of ‘Power Effect Service’ at Laxmi Nagar and Shakarpur.

“The accounts were opened in the name of Ankur. On verification, Ankur was found residing at his house in Burari. During interrogation he revealed that he had worked in the office of ‘Power Effect Service’ at Laxmi Nagar as a receptionist. He further revealed that the persons, namely Siddharth, Manish and Pankaj, who were running the office had told him that they were offering Tour Operator Service to customers and needed his ID proof and photograph for opening bank account of firm as he had his own house in Delhi,” said the officer.