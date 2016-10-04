Stepping up vigil on human interference in Bhitarkanika national park here, the Forest personnel have arrested six people for illegally collecting fuel wood and crabs in the crocodile habitation corridors.

While five of them were arrested near Kalabhanjadia creek on the charge of felling mangrove species and collecting fuel wood, a crab catcher was arrested near Khola river ghat, an official said, adding that the arrests were made on Saturday last.

While two motorised crafts for smuggling the fuel wood were seized by the Forest patrolling team in the first incident, 25 kg mud crabs were seized from the possession of the arrested in the second incident, Forest Range Officer Akshyaya Kumar Nayak said.

With the latest interception, 36 people have been taken into custody in the past 45 days on the charge of unlawfully gaining access into water-bodies and forest areas for fishing activities and fuel wood collection.

Prohibition on human interference has been enforced round the year in the water bodies within the national park, said officials.

The offenders, including the crab catcher, were booked under the provisions of section-29 and 31, Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The crabs were later on released in the wild, Mr Nayak said.

Crabs are the favoured food for crocodiles in the park area which is home to more than 1,600 salt water crocs.

“So we have launched a crackdown on unlawful crab catching activities. Last week, two crab catchers had been nabbed and sent to jail custody,” the forest officer added. - PTI